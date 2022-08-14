English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    30 CBI sleuths get police medals on Independence Day

    Six officers received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), the CBI said in a statement. Additional SP Alok Kumar, who is part of the Special Unit of Mumbai tasked with preventing corruption within the agency, received the PPMDS, it said.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Rawpixel)

    Representative image (Source: Rawpixel)


    Central Bureau of Investigation officers probing the coal scam case and tasked with internal vigilance are among the 30 sleuths of the premier agency awarded police medals on the 76th Independence Day, officials said Sunday. The awards were announced on the eve of Independence Day.


    Six officers received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), the CBI said in a statement. Additional SP Alok Kumar, who is part of the Special Unit of Mumbai tasked with preventing corruption within the agency, received the PPMDS, it said.


    The other five officers who received the PPMDS are Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Tejprakash Devrani and T.Sridharan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gurmeet Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh.


    Deputy Inspector General Keshav Ram, who investigated the coal scam, and Additional Legal Advisor Vijay Kumar Sharma, who successfully built a foolproof case in the matter, were awarded the PMMS.

    Other CBI officers who received the medal include Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma; Additional SPs Suresh Kumar, Bhartendar Sharma and Bharat Bhushan Bhatt; Deputy SPs Karan Singh Rana, Subhash Pandey, Gulshan Mohan Rathi, T.Selvakumar, Shri Bhagwan, and Manoj Kumar; Inspector Vijay Yadav; SIs Shibani Saha, Shashikant Rajaram Rajapure; ASIs Bishram Singh and Sham Singh; Head Constables Krishan Lal, Rajesh Babu Chauhan, Durga Singh and Tej Pal Singh; Constables Siby, P G and Ram Singh Dhami; and Stenographer Dinesh Singh Pundir, the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Independence Day #medals
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 04:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.