Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

3-year-old raped, beheaded in Jharkhand; sniffer dogs still looking for severed head

The girl was abducted from the railway station when she was sleeping with her mother and her male companion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand police on August 1 said they were still looking for the severed head of a three-year-old girl allegedly raped and beheaded by two men in Tatanagar last week. The torso was found in a plastic bag in a bush under Telco police station area, around 4 km from the Tatanagar railway station, on Tuesday night, they said.

Sniffer dogs have been searching the area to locate the head.

The girl was abducted from the railway station when she was sleeping with her mother and her male companion.

Three persons, including the male companion, have been arrested in connection with the gruesome rape-murder case.

The girl's mother had eloped with with the man and her child from Purulia district of West Bengal and they were staying on the station platform that night.

The woman had lodged a police complaint, saying she suspected that the man could be behind the killing of her daughter. His role is being investigated.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Ehtesham Waquarib said the other two accused were arrested after the CCTV camera footage of the platform was scanned.

The SP said the two, in their 30s, confessed they beheaded the little girl after raping and strangulating her to death.

On the basis of the lead provided by them, police recovered the torso but the head was not found.

The SP said the two accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Crime

