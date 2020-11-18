3 reasons why India’s COVID-19 cases may spike in coming days

The Union Health Ministry said on November 17 that India’s COVID-19 situation would have to be watched carefully over the coming weeks as there is a possibility of a spike in daily cases.

According to Health Ministry officials, the effects of recent elections, Durga Puja and Diwali may be seen in the coming weeks in the form of rise in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “We believe that effects of elections, Durga Puja, Diwali, etc. are still to be played out in full and may be seen in the coming weeks. We have to keep watching the new cases very carefully," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Delhi is already witnessing a new wave of cases. In this regard, the Centre said that doubling of COVID-19 testing capacity to 1-1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the latest spike in the national capital.

As of November 17, India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 88.7 lakh. Of these, 82.9 lakh patients had recovered. While 4.5 lakh cases were still categorised as ‘active’, the death toll had risen to 1.3 lakh.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, account for 76.7 percent of the total active cases in the country.

Giving an overall picture, Bhushan said over 12.6 crore COVID-19 tests had been conducted in India so far and the cumulative positivity rate had fallen to 7.01 percent.

While India is the second most-affected country, new daily cases have been falling consistently since early October. On November 17, India reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases for the previous 24-hour period – lowest in four months. But there are concerns that the country could face a second wave of infections like the one being seen in Europe.

The Department of Science and Technology’s expert committee had earlier estimated that the country could witness another large surge (like September) in novel coronavirus infections around November if measures such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing are not maintained.