3 ONGC employees abducted from Lakwa oilfield in Assam

The abducted employees were taken by unknown armed miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
ONGC has filed a police complaint, and a probe is underway.

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have been abducted on April 21, the company said. Two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production) were kidnapped from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District in  Assam, ONGC said.

The company has filed a police complaint, and a probe is underway.

"The abducted employees were taken by unknown armed miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border,” the company added.

Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. The local administration has been informed about the incident, and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities, ONGC said.

ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since early 1960s.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #ONGC
first published: Apr 21, 2021 11:12 am

