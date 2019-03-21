App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 new entrants from Congress given BJP tickets in first list

The names of the candidates for Karnataka were part of the first list of 184 nominees for Lok Sabha polls announced by senior BJP leader J P Nadda in Delhi on March 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Recent entrant and Congress rebel law maker Umesh Jadhav will take on Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga as the BJP announced its list of 21 candidates for the two-phased Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Two other new entrants from the Congress A Manju, a former MLA, and his party colleague Devendrappa, both of whom joined the BJP recently, have been rewarded with tickets to contest from Hassan and Bellary, respectively. 14 of the 21 candidates announced are sitting members.

The names of the candidates for Karnataka were part of the first list of 184 nominees for Lok Sabha polls announced by senior BJP leader J P Nadda in Delhi on March 21.

The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP had bagged 17, Congress 9 and JDS 2 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had yielded Ballari seat to Congress in the November bypolls.

related news

Jadhav, a former Minister, joined the BJP at a party rally in Kalaburagi on March 6, two days after he quit the Karnataka Assembly membership, at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jadhav, who was sulking after being dropped as minister, had on March 4 submitted his resignation from the Assembly to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. However, Jadhav's resignation as MLA has not yet been accepted by the Speaker, who is also yet to decide on the disqualification petitions filed by the Congress, against him.

Manju, joined BJP on Sunday, unhappy with Congress' decision to cede Hassan seat to its coalition partner JD(S). He is likely to fight against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna. Gowda is the sitting MP from Hassan. Manju was earlier with BJP before joining the Congress and becoming Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah led government and again returning back to the saffron party.

Union Ministers D V Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore North, Ramesh Jigajinagi from Bijapur and Ananth Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada, as also B Y Raghavendra, son of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa from Shimoga, have been renominated.

Other candidates whose names have been announced by the party are, Suresh Angadi (Belgaum), P C Gaddigoudar (Bagalkot), Bhagawanth Kuba (Bidar), Shivkumar Udasi (Haveri), Prahlad Joshi (Dharwad) and Siddeshwara (Davangere); Shobha Karandlaje (Udupi-Ckikmagalur), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Dakshina Kannada), Narayana Swamy (Chitradurga), Basavaraju (Tumkur); Prathap Simha (Mysore), Srinivasa Prasad (Chamarajanagar), PC Mohan (Bangalore central) and Bachche Gowda (Chikkaballapur).

BJP is the first to announce its list of candidates, while the Congress and JD(S) are yet to finalise their list with confusion still prevailing over some constituencies following opposition at the grassroot level over conceding the seats. Congress workers in Mandya, Tumkur and Hassan are miffed with the party for conceding the seats to JDS.

The Congress and JD(S) that have decided to fight the polls in alliance will contest for 20 and 8 seats, respectively. Karnataka will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Pits Former Mizoram Governor Rajasekharan Against Shashi Tharoor i ...

Brazil's Ex-president Michel Temer Arrested in 'Car Wash' Probe

Nitin Gadkari, Sujay Vikhe Patil in BJP's First List of Candidates in ...

4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Northeast, ...

Facebook Says Issues Fixed After Finding User Passwords in Readable Fo ...

BJP Plays it Safe in Rajasthan, Four Union Ministers Repeated From The ...

Drunk Men Stab Police Officer in Delhi During Holi Celebrations, 3 Arr ...

Major Setback for BJP In Northeast as 23 Leaders Quit Party Over Distr ...

A Very Bollywood Affair at Asansol as Babul Supriyo Clashes With Moon ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

With time running short, what happens next on Brexit?

US trade negotiators to visit China on March 28-29

US jobless claims fall; mid-Atlantic factory activity rises

Canned air and water-spraying drones: Smog remedies

Wall Street edges higher as tech boost counters losses in bank stocks

Global stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu interview: We knew Bengaluru FC had to win ISL t ...

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.