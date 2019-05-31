3 MPs from Rajasthan find place in Modi's council of ministers

Three MPs from Rajasthan, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, were sworn in as ministers in the second Narendra Modi government on May 31. Shekhawat, who defeated Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son from Jodhpur, was sworn in as a cabinet minister while Kailash Chaudhary and Arjun Ram Meghwal took oath as the ministers of state.

Shekhawat and Meghwal were among the five union ministers of state from Rajasthan in the previous Modi government.

Shekhawat has been elevated to cabinet minister rank this time.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyawardhan Rathore (Jaipur rural), P P Chaudhary (Pali) and C R Chaudhary (Nagaur) were the MoS in the previous NDA government.

Except C R Chaudhary, the others — Shekhawat, Meghwal, Rathore and PP Chaudhary — contested the Lok Sabha elections and retained their seats.

In May 2014, there was only one MP from Rajasthan — Nihal Chand Meghwal — to be inducted (as MoS) in the Modi government.

He was dropped in July 2016. PTI SDA ANB .