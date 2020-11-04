3 more Rafale fighter jets to arrive in India today

In a development that will boost the Indian Air Force's capabilities amid the India-China border issues, three more Rafale fighter jets will reach India on November 3.

The aircraft will take off from France in the morning and would land in India by evening, news agency ANI reported, citing a government source.

The additional aircraft would add more strength to the Air Force which reportedly has begun deployment of Rafales in conflict areas.

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10 in Ambala airbase. A host of dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, had attended the induction ceremony.

With the induction of new jets, the Air Force will have a total of eight fighter aircraft. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had on October 5 said the induction of all 36 Rafale jets will be completed by 2023.

The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air superiority and precision strikes.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

Rafale jet is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.