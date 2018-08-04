3 more killed in heavy rains in UP, major rivers in spate

Three more persons were killed as rains and thundershowers continue to lash most parts of Uttar Pradesh, while major rivers, including Ghaghra and Sharda, were in spate, leading to fears of floods in several districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Lakhimpur Kheri today and instructed the authorities to remain on high alert and provide swift assistance to the needy.

The Meteorological Department here said that south-west monsoon has been active over eastern region of the state leading to light to moderate rains and thundershowers at most places. There were also heavy rains in isolated area.

Three deaths were reported today, one each in Mirzapur, Unnao and Kanpur, in rain related incidents. The toll in rain-related incidents had reached 183 since July 1.

The weather office warned that heavy rains very likely at isolated places.

The Central Water Commission said major rivers, including Ghaghra, Sharda and Sai, were in spate and were flowing above the danger mark at some places.

While Gonda and Shahjahanpur each received seven cm rainfall, it was five cm in Gorakhpur, Bhinga, Chhibramau, Hardoi, Farridpur and Puranpur, according to the weather department After the aerial survey, Adityanath told reporters that he has asked various departments engaged in flood relief operations to coordinate with each other as well as with public representatives and take swift action in extending all possible assistance to victims of floods.

"The excessive rains since last fortnight in UP have raised apprehensions of severe floods in various parts of the state. There are 40 sensitive and hypersensitive districts in terms of floods. Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich and Gonda fall in hypersensitive category," he said.

"We had already initiated preventive measures and released adequate budget following the feedback from our MPs, legislators and other public representatives," the chief minister, who also interacted with the flood-affected people, said.

He claimed that his government has been able to check loss of human lives and properties due preventive measures initiated by it.

He informed that boat capsizing, snake bite cases as well as sewer, gas and borewell deaths have been incorporated among calamities where prompt relief will be provided to the aggrieved families.