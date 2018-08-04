App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 more killed in heavy rains in UP, major rivers in spate

Three deaths were reported today, one each in Mirzapur, Unnao and Kanpur, in rain related incidents. The toll in rain-related incidents had reached 183 since July 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three more persons were killed as rains and thundershowers continue to lash most parts of Uttar Pradesh, while major rivers, including Ghaghra and Sharda, were in spate, leading to fears of floods in several districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Lakhimpur Kheri today and instructed the authorities to remain on high alert and provide swift assistance to the needy.

The Meteorological Department here said that south-west monsoon has been active over eastern region of the state leading to light to moderate rains and thundershowers at most places. There were also heavy rains in isolated area.

Three deaths were reported today, one each in Mirzapur, Unnao and Kanpur, in rain related incidents. The toll in rain-related incidents had reached 183 since July 1.

The weather office warned that heavy rains very likely at isolated places.

related news

The Central Water Commission said major rivers, including Ghaghra, Sharda and Sai, were in spate and were flowing above the danger mark at some places.

While Gonda and Shahjahanpur each received seven cm rainfall, it was five cm in Gorakhpur, Bhinga, Chhibramau, Hardoi, Farridpur and Puranpur, according to the weather department After the aerial survey, Adityanath told reporters that he has asked various departments engaged in flood relief operations to coordinate with each other as well as with public representatives and take swift action in extending all possible assistance to victims of floods.

"The excessive rains since last fortnight in UP have raised apprehensions of severe floods in various parts of the state. There are 40 sensitive and hypersensitive districts in terms of floods. Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich and Gonda fall in hypersensitive category," he said.

"We had already initiated preventive measures and released adequate budget following the feedback from our MPs, legislators and other public representatives," the chief minister, who also interacted with the flood-affected people, said.

He claimed that his government has been able to check loss of human lives and properties due preventive measures initiated by it.

He informed that boat capsizing, snake bite cases as well as sewer, gas and borewell deaths have been incorporated among calamities where prompt relief will be provided to the aggrieved families.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #India #Trending News #UP rains

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.