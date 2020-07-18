App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

He said the search operation led to an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation.

He said the search operation led to an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation.

Three militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he said, adding the operation was continuing.

On Friday, three militants, including a self-styled top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
