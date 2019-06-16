App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 members of slain TMC leader's family killed

The three were family members of TMC leader Altaf Hossain who was murdered before the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In another post-poll violence in West Bengal, three members of a family, stated to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists, were killed in Murshidabad district on June 15, police said.

The three were family members of TMC leader Altaf Hossain who was murdered before the Lok Sabha elections.

It is alleged that those responsible for the killing of Hossain attacked his home at Kuchiamora village under Domkal police station and murdered the three.

Close

The assailants attacked Hossain's house with bombs and bullets and killed Altaf's son Sohel Rana, brother Khairuddin Sheikh and nephew Rahidul Sheikh.

Neighbours rushed in immediately and a clash ensued. However, no casualty was reported in that skirmish, police said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan said the police were inactive and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 16, 2019 07:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #TMC #west bengal

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.