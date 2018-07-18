App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 killed as under-construction building collapses in Noida; several feared trapped

"Till now three dead bodies have been recovered, while four teams have deployed for rescue operations," said NDRF Deputy Commandant RS Kushwaha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Three people have been killed and at least a dozen are feared trapped under the debris of a six-storey under-construction building that collapsed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village late on Tuesday night.

"Till now three dead bodies have been recovered, while four teams have deployed for rescue operations," said NDRF Deputy Commandant RS Kushwaha.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said at least 12 labourers were inside the building at the time of the incident and all of them are feared trapped. Fire and police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, Singh said, adding that a National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team has also been deployed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and the police to monitor relief and rescue activities along with the NDRF team. DGP O P Singh has informed the chief minister about the rescue operation being carried out by police and NDRF personnel.

"NDRF team, district police and fire personnel are engaged in the operations," Singh said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Noida

