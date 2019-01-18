App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 killed, 7 missing as avalanche hits Ladakh's Khardung La

The avalanche hit the truck carrying 10 persons at the Khardung La pass in the Ladakh region at 7 am, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said.

Three persons were killed and seven others were missing after their truck came under an avalanche in the Khardung La area of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The BRO pressed into service its men and machinery to rescue the passengers of the truck, who were believed to be trapped under the debris, he added.

The BRO pressed into service its men and machinery to rescue the passengers of the truck, who were believed to be trapped under the debris, he added.

The police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel had also reached the spot, the BRO official said.
