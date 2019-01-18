3 killed, 7 missing as avalanche hits Ladakh's Khardung La

Three persons were killed and seven others were missing after their truck came under an avalanche in the Khardung La area of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the truck carrying 10 persons at the Khardung La pass in the Ladakh region at 7 am, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said.

The BRO pressed into service its men and machinery to rescue the passengers of the truck, who were believed to be trapped under the debris, he added.

The police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel had also reached the spot, the BRO official said.