3 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter on August 21. The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported news agency ANI citing Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to the report, the encounter was started in the morning on the day in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora, said the Police.

Police and Army were undertaking the operation, they said.

Following the encounters, a search operation was underway, the police told the news agency.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)