English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    3 Income Tax employees siphoned off crores through fictitious TDS refunds; CBI probes

    The probe agency filed the FIR based on a complaint from Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Muzaffarnagar against three group C officials of the Income Tax who allegedly managed to dupe the department by allegedly misusing RSA tokens of assessing officers to work out and generate fictitious refunds of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

    PTI
    June 26, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    (Source: Shutterstock)

    (Source: Shutterstock)


    The CBI has started an investigation against three Income Tax department officials for allegedly facilitating fictitious refunds of TDS deducted for several assessee by misusing system access of senior officers, officials said on Sunday.


    The probe agency filed the FIR based on a complaint from Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Muzaffarnagar against three group C officials of the Income Tax who allegedly managed to dupe the department by allegedly misusing RSA tokens of assessing officers to work out and generate fictitious refunds of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).


    RSA tokens are unique and time-synchronous solutions that automatically change a user’s password every 60 seconds. Following the FIR, the agency had carried out searches at multiple locations, they said


    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named three I-T officials, Abhay Kant, Saurabh Singh and Rohit Kumar  in connection with the case along with nine beneficiaries of the refunds.


    The tax department has alleged that the officials misused the RSA tokens of assessing officers to work out and authenticate generation of fictitious refunds payable to 11 assessee, on the system, and got the refunds worth over Rs 1.39 crore between August 1, 2020 and August 25, 2021 till the fraud was detected.

    Close

    Related stories


    The scam surfaced when one of the assessing officers detected computation of refunds under section 154 of the I-T Act for assessees who did not belong to his range, they said. Orders under the section are passed when any rectification to any order or processing is required either on the application of the assessee or by the assessing officer on its own when some mistake is to be corrected, which is apparent in records, it alleged.


    These refunds were reported to be on AST (Assessment Information System), an old system, and not on ITBA (lncome Tax business application) on which the process has now been shifted since 2016.


    ”Out of the total amount siphoned off, nearly Rs 35 lakh was deposited back to government accounts by the accused officials as taxes against demand Rs 22 lakh was recovered by assessing officers by way of coercive actions against the beneficiaries,” it alleged.

    ”A total recovery either by the staff involved in the scam or by the assessing officers by way of attachment of accounts of the assessees comes to Rs 57.31 lakh so far. The total amount still outstanding, including interest chargeable, is computed at Rs 94.39 lakh,” the complaint alleged. Rs 94.39 lakh,” the complaint alleged.

    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Income Tax #Income Tax Department #Tax Deducted at Source (TDS
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 01:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.