3 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy fog, 30 trains running late

At least three flights were diverted from Delhi airport on December 30 morning due to heavy fog.

Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions. This means, the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

As per the 7.00 am update on flight operations, an airport official said there was dense fog but no "flight has been cancelled" yet.

According to news agency ANI, 30 trains were running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

Minimum temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius was recorded in the national capital on December 29.

Delhi is reeling under the longest cold spell in 22 years due to a change in wind direction.

However, the meteorological department, on December 29, said, "As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave started from today (December 29). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature."

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on December 29 morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

For December 30, the meteorological department has predicted dense fog in the morning with cold day at a few places in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

A significant increase in wind speed is also expected over Delhi-NCR from December 31 evening under influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in lower level, the department said.