    Illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad: 3 dead, many feared trapped

    The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.

    PTI
    June 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. (Representative Image)

    At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said. The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

    An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

    "With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

    Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on.

