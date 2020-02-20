3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'

A crane employed to erect the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 crashed on February 19 at the ongoing shooting of the movie, killing three people and leaving nine injured, police told news agency PTI.

The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio at the suburban Nazrathpet when the incident happened.

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca condoled the death of three professionals.

The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific."

In a tweet on February 20, Haasan expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet.

"More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap. The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca said in a statement.

Lyca Productions said, "no words could ease what we truly feel."

"We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday," it said adding "We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians."

Lyca Productions expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from PTI)