3 civilians killed in alleged firing by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir

Three civilians were killed allegedly in firing by security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a police official said here.

He said they used force to disperse the protestors and three people were killed, the official said.

He said further details are awaited.