3 cases of COVID-19 Kappa variant detected in Uttar Pradesh
The first COVID-19 positive patient found to be infected with the Kappa variant died on June 14.
July 09, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
All three new strains of the novel coronavirus, namely, Delta, Alpha, and Kappa, have been designated variants of concern as they have been found to be more transmissible.
Two more cases of the Kappa COVID-19 variant, which has been declared a Variant of Concern, have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of Kappa COVID-19 variant cases in the state to three. The first COVID-19 positive patient found to be infected with the Kappa variant died on June 14.
The presence of the Kappa strain of SARS-CoV-2 was detected after Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Hospital conducted genome sequencing of 109 samples, reported NDTV. Of these, 107 were confirmed to be of the highly-infected Delta variant of COVID-19, while the remaining two turned out to be of the Kappa variant.
According to a News18 report, the sample of the 66-year-old resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, who has succumbed to the disease, was collected on June 13. It was sent to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, which confirmed the man was infected with the Kappa strain.
Amresh Singh, Head of Microbiology Department, BRD Medical College, said: “The patient died in the course of treatment on June 14. He had no travel history.”
Since the patient did not have any travel history, health officials are suspecting that the virus was mutating in the state.
All three new strains of the novel coronavirus, namely, Delta, Alpha, and Kappa, have been designated variants of concern as they have been found to be more transmissible.