    Three arrested for duping people on pretext of giving easy loans

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

    Police on Saturday said they have arrested three members of a gang that duped people on the pretext of giving them easy loans.

    Ankit and Udit alias Gopi, residents of Loni in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Vishal from Delhi's Raja Bazar have admitted to duping people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh in the last one-and-a-half years, police said.

    Two days ago, a team from the cyber crime cell raided a "call centre" in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, from where the accused allegedly used to call victims, and arrested them. They were produced in the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody, the police said. Six mobile phones, Rs 81,000 cash and five SIM cards were recovered from their possession, they said.

    "Investigation is still on and the other gang members will be arrested soon," Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said.
