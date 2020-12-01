PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Haridwar in Uttarakhand

The earthquake was centered 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Moneycontrol News
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Uttarakhand’s Haridwar early on December 1, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No damage was immediately reported.

According to the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, the earthquake was centered 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 77.95, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India,” said NCS on Twitter.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 11:23 am

