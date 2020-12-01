3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Haridwar in Uttarakhand

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Uttarakhand’s Haridwar early on December 1, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No damage was immediately reported.



Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 77.95, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Indiafor more information @ndmaindia https://t.co/HOwT0w2VBt pic.twitter.com/JEB5d7qHn9

— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 1, 2020

According to the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, the earthquake was centered 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand at a depth of 10 kilometers.

