3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district

No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.
A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on September, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.
People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.
The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, he said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:45 pm