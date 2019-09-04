3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on September, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.

People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.

The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.