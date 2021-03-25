2nd wave of COVID-19: Anand Mahindra urges Centre to expand vaccine eligibility, Uday Kotak warns against complacent mindset

India COVID-19 tally of cases has risen to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (Image: AP)

India added over one lakh COVID-19 cases in just two days with 53,476 new cases reported on March 24. Amid the surge, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and CEO of Kotak Bank Uday Kotak have raised concerns regarding restricted vaccination drive and complacent mindset.

The Health Ministry, on March 24, said that the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab was of "grave concern". Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Centre held a meeting with health officials of Maharashtra and Punjab on Saturday to talk about refinement in their strategy to tackle the surge.

Track this LIVE blog for updates on coronavirus pandemic

Sharing a media report on the same, Mahindra urged the government to full open vaccination eligibility in these states.

"Young people are also super spreaders. Widen distribution channels. Please allow companies to take responsibility for the vaccination of their people, especially in factories," Mahindra tweeted.

Kotak, too, warned against complacency as India faces a second wave of coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Kotak said that the "battle between vaccine and virus in full cry".

Battle between vaccine and virus in full cry. 2nd wave needs to be managed. We better prepared and mortality lower. Complacent mindset is the biggest risk for us all.

— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 25, 2021

"2nd wave needs to be managed. We better prepared and mortality lower. Complacent mindset is the biggest risk for us all," he said on March 25.

India COVID-19 tally of cases has risen to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at 3,95,192, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 percent, the data stated.

India has also detected a new "double mutant" COVID-19 variant in states like Maharashtra and Delhi, the government said.

Meanwhile, the government recently opened up its vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age from April 1. So far, only those above 45 who had certain comorbidities were allowed to take the vaccine after producing a letter from a registered doctor.

