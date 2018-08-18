App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

2nd phase of 'Gaurav Yatra' to begin from Jodhpur on August 24

The second phase was earlier scheduled to start from the Bharatpur division on August 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The second leg of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' will now start from the Jodhpur division on August 24, state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini said.

The second phase was earlier scheduled to start from the Bharatpur division on August 16 but was suspended due to demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the seven days national mourning that followed.

The second phase will now commence on August 24 from the Jodhpur division, Saini said at a press conference here today.

The yatra was scheduled to start on August 23 from Jodhpur, but it was later postponed by a day due to Eid holiday.

After Vajpayee's health deteriorated, Chief Minister Raje left for New Delhi on August 16 to see him. She was supposed to kickstart the second leg of her yatra from Sawai Madhopur on August 16.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan #Vasundhara Raje

