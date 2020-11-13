PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

2G mobile Internet service extended in 18 out of 20 districts till Nov 26 in J&K

High-speed data services will continue only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, while elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir the Internet speed will be restricted to 2G only.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered continuance of 2G mobile data services in 18 of the 20 districts of the Union Territory till November 26 citing apprehension about misuse of high-speed Internet to disrupt the district development council and panchayat polls.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra issued an order on Thursday night and said high-speed data services will continue only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, while elsewhere Internet speed will be restricted to 2G only.

Postpaid SIM-card holders shall be provided Internet access. However, the same facility shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified according to norms applicable for postpaid connections, the order issued by the home department said.

Fixed-line Internet connectivity with mac-binding shall be available, it added. The order stated that these directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to November 26.

Kabra said that terrorists and separatists will make all efforts to disrupt democratic process with regard to the polls of 280 constituencies of DDC polls and 13400 panchayat and urban local body vacancies. Such unlawful acts rely on high speed internet for disruption, he said.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 09:31 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

