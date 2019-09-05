29,000 J&K youth register to join Indian Army in 1st recruitment rally after abrogation of Article 370

An estimated 29,000 youth from Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region are queuing up to join the Indian Army.

The Indian Express has reported that more than 6,000 youth have already participated in a week-long recruitment camp of the Army’s Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform). The camp that started on September 3 will run till September 9.

Indian Army’s Northern Command said on Twitter that the recruitment rally had been organised at Reasi “to provide job opportunities to youth of J&K”.

The Northern Command added that the turnout reflected “the desire of youth of J&K to join mainstream and serve the nation”.

This included 2,500 youth from Ramban and Kishtwar districts and another 3,600 from Doda. These areas fall under the Chenab Valley area of Jammu division.

In Udhampur district, more than 8,000 youth have lined up to join the Indian Army.

The report suggests that another 8,000 youth have registered from Rajouri district. Besides these, over 4,000 are from Poonch and Reasi districts. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This is the first recruitment rally held since August 5, when the Centre decided to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special provisions to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, the Centre had announced its plan to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories (UTs) – J&K and Ladakh.