App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

29% polling recorded in initial hours of Ramgarh polls in Rajasthan

There are 278 polling booths set up for the election in Ramgarh and more than 2,500 policemen have been deployed on election duty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Twenty-nine percent turnout was recorded in the first few hours of the ongoing polls to the Ramgarh assembly constituency on Monday, officials said. "Polling started at 8 am. VVPAT machines at five booths were replaced during a mock poll drill and three were replaced after polling began,” Returning Officer Pankaj Sharma said.

Officials said 29 per cent of the 2.35 lakh voters turned out during the initial hours of voting in the assembly constituency.

There are 278 polling booths set up for the election in Ramgarh and more than 2,500 policemen have been deployed on election duty.

Nine area magistrates are also monitoring the election in the constituency.

Election to the constituency could not be held along with other seats during the December 7 Rajasthan assembly polls due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

As many as 20 candidates are contesting the election.

The BSP has fielded former union minister Natwar Singh's ex-MLA son Jagat Singh while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh is the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes will take place on January 31.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.