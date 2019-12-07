App
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

29 judges' posts vacant in Raj HC: Gehlot

He also expressed hope that the Supreme Court would prioritise filling vacant posts in the state high court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 6 said 29 posts of judges in the Rajasthan High Court are lying vacant, affecting the speedy disposal of cases.

"Twenty-nine posts of judges are vacant in the high court. Hearing of cases is being affected. I wish the posts would soon be filled," the chief minister told a reporter.

He said he was happy that President Ram Nath Kovind was arriving Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the Rajasthan High court.

"The state government took full interest in getting the building constructed. The president will inaugurate the building tomorrow," he added.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 11:48 pm

tags #judges #President Ram Nath Kovind #Rajasthan #Supreme Court of India

