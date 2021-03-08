29% Indian women molested in public places; no FIR in over 75% cases - survey

Representative image

Twenty-nine percent of Indian women have been molested in public places but no police complaint has been registered in three-quarters of the cases, a survey across 319 districts has shown on the International Women’s Day that is observed on March 8 to celebrate their social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

The state of affairs of women in the country remains distressing although the central and state governments as well as private and public organization have celebrated womanhood on this day for at least two decades.

The survey of 24,000 people showed that among the 29 percent of women who have been molested in public places, 9 percent have faced it multiple times.

To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, LocalCircles sought feedback from citizens on the issue of sexual harassment. Among the respondents, 65 percent are men and 35 percent women. Half of them are from Tier-1 cites, 29 percent from Tier-2 and the rest from smaller rural districts.

Twenty 20 percent of the respondents said one or more members of their family, including them, experienced the harassment once or twice, while 9 percent said it happened several times. As many as 17 percent respondents selected the “can’t say” option to the question if women in their family had faced molestation or sexual advances, which indicates that the actual percentage of women having to go through this could go possibly be above 40 percent, said the survey.

Among the public places where they faced such situations, the highest, 23 percent, said it happened trains and railway stations, followed by ‘public gatherings, 20 percent, In other places, 34 percent said “local train or metro or its station” and “street”, 10 percent said “market”, 7 percent said “religious place”, and 6 percent said “other location”.

The survey also asked what action the victims or their families took after they faced molestation or sexual advances by someone in a public place. Shockingly, only 23 percent said that they “filed an FIR or police complaint”, while the same percentage of respondents said that they took “no action” at all.

Eighteen percent of the respondents said they “thrashed them on the spot but did not file a complaint or FIR”, 3 percent said “public around me went after them but no complaint or FIR was filed”, 15 percent said “though we tried hard to file an FIR or police complaint, the police did not register it and did not take any action”, and three percent said “police did not register an FIR or police complaint but the culprits were beaten up or harassed by police”.

“The more women and their families tolerate, the more it happens. Sexual advances and men trying to molest is not a trivial issue; however, it is often a ‘just ignore’ attitude of the victim and more so their families due to various reasons including dealing with courts and the social harassment, that perpetrators continue to do what they have been doing,” said the survey report.