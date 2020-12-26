MARKET NEWS

2,854 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

Mumbai city reported 536 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,90,336, while its death toll rose to 11,068 with 12 new fatalities.

PTI
December 26, 2020 / 09:27 PM IST

Mumbai, Dec 26 Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,16,236 on Saturday as it recorded 2,854 new cases, a health official said. The state also reported 60 fatalities, taking its death toll due to the pandemic to 49,189, he said.

A total of 1,526 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,07,824. There are 58,091 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 536 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,90,336, while its death toll rose to 11,068 with 12 new fatalities. With 50,282 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state went up to 1,24,51,919.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,16,236, new cases: 2,854, death toll: 49,189, discharged: 18,07,824, active cases: 58,091, people tested so far: 1,24,51,919.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Dec 26, 2020 09:27 pm

