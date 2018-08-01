App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

277 fake engineering colleges in India, Delhi tops the list: HRD Ministry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government on Monday in a reply to a question informed that there were 277 engineering institutions across the country which were running their courses without the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

AICTE is the central body established by an Act of Parliament with a function to grant approval to new technical institutions, the introduction of new courses, etc.

Delhi tops the list of states with most number of such institutes. There are 66 institutes in the national capital which are running fake courses. It is followed by Telangana in the second spot with 35 colleges and West Bengal on number three with 27 colleges. Karnataka with 23 such institutes and Uttar Pradesh with 22 complete the top five list.

The answer was given by Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh. P Nagarajan of the AIADMK, Laxman Giluwa and Rama Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party were the legislators who had asked the questions.

Singh also informed the house that in addition to these 277 institutes, the University Grants Commission also maintains a list of 24 fake universities on its website.

The UGC list is also dominated by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is home to seven fake universities and Uttar Pradesh has nine such universities.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:19 pm

