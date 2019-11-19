271.96 lakh people 18-30 yrs age group employed under MNREGA in last four years: Govt

Over 270 lakh people in the age group of 18-30 years have been employed under the MGNREG scheme in the last four years, the Lok Sabha was informed on November 19.

In 2015-16, 72.74 lakh individuals in the age group of 18-30 years worked under the scheme and this was 10.07 per cent of the total individuals that worked in the age group, according to data given by Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in response to a question.

The data said in 2016-17, 69.78 lakh individuals worked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme in the age group of 18-30 years and this was 9.10 per cent of the individuals who worked under the age group, it said.

In 2017-18, 58.70 lakh individuals worked under the scheme. This was 7.73 per cent of the individuals who worked under the age group of 18-30 years, the data said.

It said in 2018-19, 70.74 lakh individuals worked under the MGNREGA in the age group 18-30 years, which was 9.10 per cent of the individuals who worked under this group.

The total number of individuals who worked under the MNREGA in 2015-16 was 722.59 lakh, 766.91 lakh in 2016-17, 759.15 lakh in 2017-18 and 777.41 lakh in 2018-19.

On whether the government recognises that the average entry year in the share of workforce in the age group of 18-30 years for MGNREG started increasing after the 2017-18, Tomar said, "No".

"Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand driven wage employment programme. It provides livelihood security i.e., fall back option for livelihood for the rural households when no better employment opportunity is available.

"The demand for work is influenced by various factors such as rain-fall, availability of alternative and remunerative employment opportunities outside Mahatma Gandhi NREGS," he said.