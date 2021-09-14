MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

27 offices of defence ministry to move to new buildings

The two new multi-storey buildings, one at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg area and another at Africa Avenue, have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore by the defence ministry, the officials said.

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST
Source: Defence Ministry Twitter

Source: Defence Ministry Twitter

Over 7,000 employees belonging to 27 different offices of the defence ministry and the three services will move from their current workplaces in and around the Raisina Hills area to two new swanky buildings, officials said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the two office complexes on Thursday, they said.

The two new multi-storey buildings, one at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg area and another at Africa Avenue, have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore by the defence ministry, the officials said.

The two buildings have a total space of 9.60 lakhs sq feet as against 9.22 lakh sq feet vacated by the 27 offices in various hutments and office complexes, they said.

Fourteen offices are being relocated to the KG Marg complex having a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq feet while 13 offices are being relocated to the Africa Avenue building that has a total built-up area of 5.08 lakh sq feet, the officials said.

Close

Related stories

The process to shifting the existing offices to the new buildings will start in the next few days, they said.

The new buildings, constructed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as part of its Central Vista project, provide a modern eco-friendly, green building environment, the officials said.

The total land parcel required for the new office complexes is 13 acres as against 50 acres where the existing offices are spread across.

"The location and space of these buildings have been so designed that pre-existing trees have not been disturbed," said an official.

The officials said having 27 offices in only two buildings will ensure greater efficiency, coordination and working environment.

In addition to the office space, the two buildings have provisions for multi-level car parking for a total of over 1500 cars.

The defence ministry had constituted a joint coordination committee under a joint secretary to coordinate various requirements of specific organisations, space allocation and common amenities.

The committee included representatives of the Department of Military Affairs, Department of Defence Production, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Department of Defence R and D and three services.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Narendra Modi #Raisina Hills
first published: Sep 14, 2021 09:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.