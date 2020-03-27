App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

27 migrant labourers from Bihar walk 160 km on way to home

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengal's Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday, failing to get any transport on the way to their homes in Bihar's Saharsa district, officials said.

They left Hooghly on March 23 and reached Burdwan on some vehicle, officials said, adding that hey failed to any transport over there and started walking.

They wanted to go ahead with their journey on foot to reach their homes in Saharsa district, but were not allowed and have been moved to a shelter home in Dumka, sub-divisional officer Rakesh Kumar said.

All the labourers are male and have been put up in the shelter home and given food. Their health will be checked and untill further orders, they will remain here, he said.

They planned to walk till Bhagalpur, cross the Ganga and reach their homes, he added.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

