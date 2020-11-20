27 eminent artists slam Centre’s ‘inhuman’ decision to send eviction notices amid COVID-19

Celebrated danseuse Pandit Birju Maharaj and 26 other eminent personalities have written to the Centre, slamming the government’s decision to send eviction notices to several renowned personalities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the other artists who received the eviction notices are Jatin Das, Kanaka Srinivasan, Dr Sunil Kothari, Guru Jayarama Rao, Kamalini Asthana, Bharati Shivaji, and Wasifuddin Dagar.

The Centre has reportedly given them a month’s time to move out of their government accommodations in Delhi. The deadline for the same is December 31, 2020, reported the Times of India.

A joint statement was issued by the artists, criticising the decision of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre to ask noted personalities, many of whom are Padma awardees, to vacate the government houses they have been residing in amid the pandemic.

In the statement, the 27 artists have dubbed the government’s move as “inhuman” given the coronavirus situation in the country.

The statement reads: “The government is stating they have waived off close to Rs 30 crore in damages, but the artists were never informed of any such damage. They are asking each artist, with the eviction to pay arrears in rent, but no intimation of any rent increase was informed to the artist.”

However, the Cabinet panel on accommodation that cleared the notices has reportedly decided to waive off the penalty charges the artists were supposed to pay from 2014 to 2020.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had reportedly carried out an assessment in June 2015 and found that these artists had overshot their stay at the government accommodations by several years; some had even overstayed for almost 30 years.

Since then, these noted personalities have been paying only a nominal licence fee as their limited allotment term of six years has expired.

These government houses that they are supposed to vacate are located in posh areas in Delhi such as Lodhi Colony, Shahjahan Road, Asian Games Village, Gulmohar Park, RK Puram, etc.