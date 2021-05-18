269 doctors have died of COVID-19 in the second wave, says IMA
Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal has said.
May 18, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Representative image. (AP)
As many as 269 doctors have died during the ferocious second wave of coronavirus in the country, with Bihar reporting the highest deaths at 78, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.
The state-wise break-up of the IMA data shows that 37 doctors died in Uttar Pradesh, 28 in Delhi, 22 in Andhra Pradesh and 19 in Telangana during the second wave that has seen daily infections and deaths surge to record highs though in recent days numbers have begun to fall.
"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal was quoted as saying by PTI.
A report by India Today said IMA keeps a record of only its 3.5 lakh members and India has more than 12 lakh doctors.
The report added that only 66 percent of India's total population of healthcare workers was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
India began registering more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases a day in the second half of April, with the number exceeding 4 lakh on some days, putting the healthcare system under a severe strain.
According to the health ministry's May 18 morning update, India reported 2.63 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the second successive day that daily infections remained below the three-lakh mark but at 4,329, the country reported its highest-ever single-day spike.