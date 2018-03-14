App
Mar 14, 2018 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

26,500 students committed suicide in 2014-16: Govt tells RS

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 9,474 students took their lives in 2016, 8,934 students in 2015 and 8,068 in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Almost 26,500 students committed suicide in the country between 2014 and 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

In 2016, the highest number of student suicides (1,350) took place in Maharashtra, followed by West Bengal (1,147), Tamil Nadu (981) and Madhya Pradesh (838), Ahir said replying to a written question.

Maharashtra witnessed 1,230 such suicides in 2015, and Tamil Nadu, 955. In the same year, 730 students took their lives in Chhattisgarh and 676 in West Bengal, he said.

