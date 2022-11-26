26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost, says President Murmu

On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and paid homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Murmu tweeted.