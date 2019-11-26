App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 10:17 AM IST

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: CM Fadnavis pays tributes to martyrs on its 11th anniversary

CM Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial site in Marine Lines area, Mumbai, in the morning to mark the 11th anniversary of the terror strike

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on November 26, led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attack. The terror attack had left 166 people dead 11 years ago.

CM Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial site in Marine Lines area, Mumbai, in the morning to mark the 11th anniversary of the terror strike.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, other senior police officials and family members of the martyrs were present on the occasion.

Barve, on November 25, said the city police is fully equipped to handle situations like the 26/11 terror attack, with personnel trained to combat urban terrorism making it the "strongest force in the country".

Streets of Mumbai and other land assets are being secured by highly trained personnel, including commandos, as well as sophisticated weaponry and armoured combat vehicles, Barve said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 10:08 am

