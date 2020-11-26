26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: Ratan Tata shares Instagram post to applaud diversity

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Ratan Tata said in an Instagram post that we must applaud the way "Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day".

The chairman of Tata Trusts shared a picture of Taj Hotel along with a caption that read, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten."

As we mourn the martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks, we must also remember the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity, he added

"Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead," he wrote.

Twelve years ago, on this day in 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists targeted five prominent places of the financial capital -- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower.

Taj Hotel is operated by Indian Hotels Co., a luxury hotel chain run by the Tata Group.

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the NSG, the elite commando force of the nation. The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among

those killed in the attack.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.