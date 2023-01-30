26,074 govt jobs given in just 10 months: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has given 26,074 jobs to the youth since coming to power 10 months ago.

Addressing a gathering here at the local Municipal Bhawan during a function to hand over appointment letters to 188 Junior Engineers, the chief minister said that ”the state is witnessing a new revolution where the youth are being empowered with government jobs.”

As many as 26,074 jobs have been given in the last 10 months based on merit with a completely transparent recruitment process, he said, adding this is just the beginning as more jobs will be given in coming days, he said. Mann said that while the other parties made promises to the people in the run-up of the polls in the state last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had guaranteed to deliver those promises.

”One by one all these guarantees are being fulfilled,” he said. AAP came to power in the state in March last year. He further said that the state government also fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1 last year.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87 percent of the households in the state received zero electricity bill in the months of Nov-Dec, 2022," he said. Referring to the 500 Aam Aadmi clinics opened recently, he said these clinics store data of every patient online which will help to formulate a strategy to combat deadly diseases in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that the data will also ensure research-based diagnosis and efficient treatment of people.

Coal levy 'scam': ED attaches fresh benami assets of Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secy, coal trader Lashing at the opposition, he said it is shameful that they are even criticising the government’s pro-people initiatives. He said the state government has started an initiative by opening schools of eminence which will ensure holistic development of the students. Mann alleged that successive governments in the state have plundered the wealth of Punjab and those who have looted the money from the state exchequer will be punished. Mann also said that the efforts of the Punjab government are paying off and entrepreneurs are showing keen interest in investing in the state. So far, investments worth Rs 27,000 crore have been confirmed, he said.

