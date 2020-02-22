App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

26 tigers missing from Ranthambhore national park: NTCA member Diya Kumari

The MP also stated in her letter that the attitude of officials concerned and authorities of the park was "half-hearted and lackadaisical".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Claiming that 26 tigers were missing from Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan, BJP MP and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Diya Kumari has written to the Union environment minister, demanding a high level inquiry in the matter. Kumari, in a letter to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar, said a report has been submitted to the state government, stating that 26 tigers are missing from the park, which is located in Sawai Madhopur district.

She demanded a high level inquiry in the matter.



“A national park is supposed to conserve the endangered animals and not lead to the decrease in their numbers,” she said in her letter, written on Wednesday.

She also said the poachers must be identified, caught and strict action must be taken against them to prevent recurrence of incidents.

Earlier, on Monday, BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya had also raised the issue of missing tigers in Ranthambhore during Zero Hour in the assembly.

Manoj Parashar, chief conservator of forest, Sawai Madhopur, could not be contacted for comments.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 01:10 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.