you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

26 died in Assam detention camps in past three years: MoS Nityanand Rai

Rai had clarified that the detainees had died due to illness and not because of "apprehension or fear"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on March 18 said 26 detainees died in detention camps of Assam in the past three years due to illness, news agency ANI has reported.

"As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detenues are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020 — out of whom 95 have three years or more in detention. 26 detenues have died during detention period due to illness during last three years," Rai said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

"In 2017—six, 2018—nine, 2019—ten and 2020—one person died," Rai said.

Earlier in November last year, Rai had pegged the number of deaths in detention camps "due to illness" at 28, according to a report by The Hindu.

Rai had at that point of time clarified that the detainees had died due to illness and not because of "apprehension or fear". He had also said they were not eligible for any compensation since they had entered the country illegally, according to the report.

"As informed by the state Government of Assam, as on November 22, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam. From the year 2016 up to 13.10.2019, 28 detenues have died either in the detention centres or in hospitals where they were referred," Rai had said in a written response.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

