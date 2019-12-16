25,447 Hindus, 5,807 Sikhs, 55 Christians, 2 Buddhists, 2 Parsees to benefit from Citizenship Act

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its journey towards becoming an Act has seen violent protests and subsequent police excess across the country.

The Act, which aims to make the lives of religious minorities trying to escape persecution and seek refuge, easier, has been embroiled in controversies for months now.

Turmoil has been brewing in north-eastern states such as Assam and Tripura, and reached West Bengal and Delhi, with skirmishes being reported now from Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad too.

The protests in the northeast emerged from growing concerns over their indigenous population being outnumbered by the lakhs of Hindus who would arrive from Bangladesh, straining their resources and threatening the very survival of their unique culture and identity.

A section of the Indian population has also been questioning the deliberate exclusion of Muslims from the Act, thereby denying Muslim immigrants the advantages being extended to Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Parsees, to become citizens of India.

However, somewhere in between the protests and debates that ensued since the Bill was tabled, people lost sight of the actual number of people who stand to instantly benefit from the controversial Act.

At present, 31,313 people belonging to the aforementioned communities, who were given Long Term Visa over claims of religious persecution, stand to gain from the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a Firstpost report, 25,447 Hindu, 5,807 Sikhs, 55 Christians, 2 Buddhists, and 2 Parsees will be the immediate beneficiaries of the Act, by being granted Indian citizenship.

The figures were revealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government during a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2016 version of the Bill. The Intelligence Bureau had informed the committee that “31,313 persons belonging to minority communities (25,447 Hindus, 5807 Sikhs, 55 Christians, two Buddhists, and two Parsees), who have already secured Long Term Visa on the basis of their claim of religious persecution in their respective countries” will benefit immediately.