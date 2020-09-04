172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|25-students-have-dropped-out-of-jee-mains-2020-so-far-least-attendance-on-day-one-5798101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

25% students have dropped out of JEE Mains 2020 so far, least attendance on day one

Only 3,43,958 students wrote the JEE Mains exams 2020 in the first three days. Only 54.67 percent candidates appeared on day one, 81 percent on day two, and 82 percent on day three

Moneycontrol News
The JEE 2020 exams began on September 1 amid strict coronavirus protocols
The JEE 2020 exams began on September 1 amid strict coronavirus protocols

Data released by the Ministry of Education has revealed that 1,14,563 of the total 4,58,521 students who had registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains 2020, did not appear for the exams in the first three days.

In effect, nearly 25 percent of the students who had registered for the engineering entrance exams, chose to opt-out of the exams, likely in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The JEE 2020 exams began on September 1 amid strict coronavirus protocols in place to ensure maximum safety to students who chose to write the exams. A large section of students and several states are still opposed to holding the exams at a time when the coronavirus caseload in the country is so high. They have been seeking deferment or cancellation of the JEE and NEET (medical entrance) exams 2020.

Close

Only 3,43,958 students wrote the JEE Mains exams 2020 in the first three days. Only 54.67 percent candidates appeared on day one, 81 percent on day two, and 82 percent on day three.

related news

Notably, JEE-Mains are the first large scale exams that are being conducted in India since the coronavirus pandemic. The exams will be conducted till September 6.

The Centre has taken several precautionary measures to ensure maximum safety to students. For instance, the number of examination centres has been increased from 570 to 660. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exams, has also arranged for alternate seating and staggered entry and exit for aspiring engineers. Hand sanitisers have also been stationed at the entrance of the examination centres and inside the exam halls.

The governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have also arranged for transportation for candidates.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #JEE Main 2020 #NEET

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.