25% students have dropped out of JEE Mains 2020 so far, least attendance on day one

Data released by the Ministry of Education has revealed that 1,14,563 of the total 4,58,521 students who had registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains 2020, did not appear for the exams in the first three days.

In effect, nearly 25 percent of the students who had registered for the engineering entrance exams, chose to opt-out of the exams, likely in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The JEE 2020 exams began on September 1 amid strict coronavirus protocols in place to ensure maximum safety to students who chose to write the exams. A large section of students and several states are still opposed to holding the exams at a time when the coronavirus caseload in the country is so high. They have been seeking deferment or cancellation of the JEE and NEET (medical entrance) exams 2020.

Only 3,43,958 students wrote the JEE Mains exams 2020 in the first three days. Only 54.67 percent candidates appeared on day one, 81 percent on day two, and 82 percent on day three.

Notably, JEE-Mains are the first large scale exams that are being conducted in India since the coronavirus pandemic. The exams will be conducted till September 6.

The Centre has taken several precautionary measures to ensure maximum safety to students. For instance, the number of examination centres has been increased from 570 to 660. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exams, has also arranged for alternate seating and staggered entry and exit for aspiring engineers. Hand sanitisers have also been stationed at the entrance of the examination centres and inside the exam halls.

The governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have also arranged for transportation for candidates.