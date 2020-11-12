25% of Delhi exposed to COVID-19, but cases yet to peak: New sero survey

A new sero survey showed that at around 25 percent of Delhi's population was, at some point, infected with COVID-19. As per the findings, at least 1 in 4 people had antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2.

As per the survey, 43.5 percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 remained sero negative, confirming experts' view that such surveys underestimate the number of people exposed to the virus, Hindustan Times reported.

Under the survey conducted between October 15 to October 21, 15,015 people were tested and the prevalence of antibodies was found to be slightly higher in females at 26.1 percent as compared to males (25.06 percent).

The authors recommended that since Delhi was continuing to report an increase in COVID-19 cases and is "yet to reach its peak", further sero surveillance should be paused till the numbers stabilise after which it can be resumed.

The results were submitted before a Delhi High Court bench, which rapped the AAP government for easing norms for public movement and gatherings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

While hearing a PIL seeking an increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital, the court said, "In the last 2-3 weeks when there has been an alarming rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the city, alarm bells ought to have rung and the Delhi government should have done something to deal with it."

The court questioned the rationale behind allowing 200 people to attend public functions instead of reducing the number and permitting public transportation to be fully occupied, saying that these could turn into "super spreaders" of the infection when the city was "already tottering under the weight" of the rising COVID numbers.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on November 11. The infection tally mounted to over 4.59 lakh, while the national capital's death toll reached 7,228.