25 families moved out of Mahim building overnight as it tilts during Metro III work

Due to the ongoing work for Metro 3 line that would connect Colaba in South Mumbai to Seepz in the Western suburbs, a building located on Mahim (West)’s LJ Road has tilted to one side and developed cracks too.

The alarming incident took place late on November 9, when metro work was going on. Around midnight, the residents of Laxmi Niwas, which also has four commercial establishments inside it, felt their beds shaking and doors and windows rattling.

Soon, their ceilings started developing cracks too, and more and more of the residents started waking up, as the glass doors of the shops located on the ground floor, came crashing down.

One of the building’s resident said as per a Mumbai Mirror report that they heard a crash at night. In the morning they saw that the building had developed cracks after which the residents were told to vacate the building by November 10.

The members of all the 25 odd families staying at Laxmi Niwas have been temporarily moved to a nearby hotel by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

The residents of other nearby buildings such as Saman Taj and Meher Manzil, were also affected by the tremors due to the ongoing Metro work as per the report.

Meanwhile, the other residents of Laxmi Niwas have expressed displeasure with the incident. They said it is not a question of rehabilitating them temporarily since they could have died or got grievously injured, had the tremors been any worse.

Another resident of the building has informed that MMRCL employees have promised to conduct a structural audit of their building for the next three days.

An MMRCL spokesperson said: “Work on the Sitaladevi underground station is on. There was a leakage and our team is on the job now, trying to plug it.”