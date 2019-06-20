33 dead, 37 injured as bus tumbles into drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

At least 33 people were killed and 37 others severely injured when a bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on June 20, officials said.

Banjar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) MR Bhardwaj said that rescue operations are underway, news agency ANI reported.



Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required: PM @narendramodi

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini, she said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the tragic accident. In their condolence messages, they prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, the official said, adding that Thakur also asked the administration to provide best possible medicare to the injured passengers.

Most of the victims of the accident were residents of various areas in Kullu district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital, officials said, adding that there was a possibility that the death toll might rise.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur left for Kullu from Shimla after learning about the accident.

The Kullu district administration announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

Piyush Tewari, founder of SaveLIFE Foundation said, "It's a shame that mass-casualty bus crashes have become a norm in India, especially in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh."

"The state government must immediately order a summary audit of all roads, and engineers and contractors responsible for missing basic installations like crash barriers must be booked for causing countless deaths and injuries," he said.