you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

24x7 Customs clearance facility extended until June 30

CBIC had earlier said 24x7 Customs clearance facility will be available at all sea ports and airports till May 2020.

PTI

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended 24x7 customs clearance facility at all sea ports and airports by a month until June 30 to facilitate faster clearance of consignments.

In a letter to all Chief Commissioners (Customs and Central Tax), the CBIC said “as the situation of COVID-19 pandemic is still prevailing and trade continues to face challenges... as a measure of facilitation, CBIC has decided to extend the facility of 24×7 Customs clearance at all the Customs formations till June 30, 2020”.

CBIC had earlier said 24x7 Customs clearance facility will be available at all sea ports and airports till May 2020, to address any congestion or delay or surge on account of the prevailing conditions due to outbreak of COVID-19.



“Chief Commissioners are therefore requested to make proper arrangement for the same and deploy sufficient number of officers on 24×7 basis at sea ports/Air Cargo Stations/Inland Container Depot (ICDs)/ Container Freight Station (CFSs) etc falling in their jurisdiction,” CBIC said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:15 pm

