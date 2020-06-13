App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

241 stranded Buddhist monks flown back to Mongolia from Goa

The flight took off from Dabolim international airport on Friday night, Goa airport director Gagan Malik told PTI.

PTI

As many as 241 Buddhist monks from Mongolia, who were stranded in Karnataka due to the lockdown, were flown back to their homeland in a special flight from Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The flight took off from Dabolim international airport on Friday night, Goa airport director Gagan Malik told PTI.

Another official said that the monks were stranded in Karnataka's Hubli due to the travel restrictions. They were brought to Goa on Friday by road.

Close

"A Mongolian Airlines flight arrived in Goa to ferry the stranded monks. All the rules related to social distancing and hygiene were meticulously followed during the departure of this group," he added.

related news

According to Malik, it was the 41st flight to take off from the Goa airport ever since the country-wide lockdown came into force.

Earlier, repatriation flights had flown passengers to different countries, including Russia and the UK.

The lockdown came into force in March when it was Goa's peak tourist season. Thousand of foreigners were holidaying in the state when the lockdown was announced. PTI RPS NP
.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.